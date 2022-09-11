Ray J Slams Kris Jenner Over Lie Detector Test: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Ray J appeared on Instagram Live with a full presentation to clear his name after Kris Jenner took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden and answered a question about Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape.

In his live, Ray J projected the receipts on a screen and explained his point of view.

He showed screenshots of alleged texts with Kanye West from October that appear to be West asking for the tapes and contracts back to give to Kim, which became a plot point on the Kardashian-Jenners' new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In the screenshots, Kanye asks if there's a time the two can talk or meet up to discuss the tapes and contracts that he alleges Ray J had in a safe.

Ray J's reply read, "I got two kids and tech company why would I involve myself in this - I'm so past this bro."

"I'm assuming you know the full story from 05? Right - how it happened - who brokered the deal - who put it all together ETC?" he continued in the text.

While showing the text screenshots, Ray J added, "Kris Jenner is the one who made us shoot the second sex tape in Santa Barbara."

Later, he showed what appeared to be a contract regarding the sex tape which he compared to Kim's handwriting in a letter.

One of the documents shown read "Description of Footage," with a list including "Tape 1, Tape 2, and Tape 3" and their locations in Cabo and Santa Barbara.

Ray J then claimed that Kris orchestrated the filming of the last tape and even watched them to decide which was best.

"She watched the motherf---er and said 'hey, we're gonna go with the first one 'cause the first one is better. It gives my daughter a better look than the second one that I made y'all go do,'" he claimed.

Addressing Kim, he said, "You got 12.5% of the tape just like I did. And guess what your fingerprints and your signature is all over my contract."

Ray J also found out he was blocked by Kim during the live and received several private phone calls.

In an Instagram caption to Kris and Kim, he wrote, "I DONT GIVE A F--- HOW OLD THIS S--- IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL."

He also claimed the polygraph expert used on the James Corden show was a fraud.

"They can't run from the truth," he said in the Live.

The whole presentation spanned two live streams that lasted 28 minutes and 45 minutes each.

"Kim Kardashian really should've left Ray J alone. Those receipts... wow," one person tweeted.

"If Ray J admitted all this 20 years ago the world would be completely different…kinda crazy to think about," another viewer noted.

Watch the full video, below: