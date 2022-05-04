Ray J Exposes Kim Kardashian, Claims His and Kim’s Sex Tape Was Partnership With Kris Jenner

Ray J is pushing back against what he is calling lies that are being told about him by Kim Kardashian in regard to their infamous sex tape.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail published Wednesday (May 4), Ray J refuted the narrative the Kardashian family has pushed into the public about him having a second sex tape and threatening to leak it.

"I've sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I've never really spoken about," Ray J said. "I've never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It's always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we've always been partners since the beginning of this thing."

Ray J, who said he hasn't spoken up until now because of a contractual agreement, claims there are multiple sex tapes he and Kim recorded when they were dating in 2002, but says he has never had them in his possession. In 2007, one of the tapes was released for public consumption as Kim Kardashian, Superstar after being sold to pornography distributor Vivid Entertainment. The 2016 novel, Kardashian Dynasty, written by Ian Halperin, alleges Kris Jenner deliberately leaked the tape to Vivid in a plot to gain fame for Kim. Following a lawsuit, the video was cleared for release after Kim and Ray J signed off on it.

Ray J confirmed this, saying the sex tape was released like an album. "Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that's when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there," he added.

The Raycom earbuds creator said he is coming out now after being angered over a recent episode of The Kardashians, where Kanye West brings Kim a laptop that allegedly contained the remaining footage of the sex tape. In the video, Kim claims Ye met with Ray J at the airport and got the tape. Ray J claims this is all a farce to add drama to the show. He admits to turning over a laptop to Kanye that only contained non-sexual photos of Ray J and Kim and speaking man-to-man with Kanye for hours.

"I mean all of this is all a lie," Ray J said. "From the beginning of us putting this sex tape out, this has been the biggest lie in the industry in the history of entertainment."

He added: "They're not letting the world know that there's a bunch of sex tapes that we made but they're not going anywhere because she has them all."

Ray J says he's tired of being the scapegoat for Kim's antics. "How do you believe that Ray J is the enemy of all enemies when we've been partners from the beginning of the sex tape being released up until now? We're all still making money," he continued.

The rap-crooner-entrepreneur also shared texts with Daily Mail that show him reaching out to Kim and calling her out for her on-air claims. In the texts, Kim acknowledges that she smudged the truth and tells Ray J she will get her team "to clarify that this was a joke" in reference to the alleged claims that Ray would leak the video. Ultimately, Ray said he is in a different space in life and wants to move on from the drama.

"Now that I'm a father, it kills my soul to think my daughter would have to go through life thinking her dad was something that he wasn't," Ray J added.

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian's team for comment.