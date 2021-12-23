Does JoJo Siwa have a new special lady in her life?

On Tuesday (Dec. 21), the two attended the Los Angeles Lakers game together sitting courtside. A video of the two went viral after Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder dove for the basketball and almost tackled the apparent couple.

“I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Siwa wrote on her social media accounts of the moment. “If I wouldn’t have ducked, I would have been out, down for the count. I think I would have had a broken neck. It’s honestly really entertaining. Really spiced up the day.”

Aside from attending a game together, they have also featured one another on their TikTok accounts and Instagram Stories. Siwa first appeared on Mills’ account before the NBA game. The two participated in the viral dance trend “You’re a Jerk’ by New Boyz. They then danced to Doja Cat on Siwa’s account before sharing videos of the game.

So who is Katie Mills? Aside from posting lip-sync and dancing TikToks, she is also a college student. She announced on her Instagram that she would attend Snow College in Ephraim, Utah.

In November during her Dancing With The Stars run, she revealed to Paris Hilton on her This Is Paris podcast that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew broke up.

“I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up,” Siwa said but added that Prew “is literally still my best friend.”