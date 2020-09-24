Is Kris Jenner Joining ‘Real Housewives’?

Will Kris Jenner become a Real Housewife?

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch reacted to the rumor that she will be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during an episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 24).

"I personally am going to vote and I’m going to say you’re not going to do that," the talk show host told her guest.

"No, you’re absolutely right," Jenner confessed. "You know me very well. I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life."

She added, "And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine."

Jenner also spoke about the "sudden" decision to end Keeping Up With The Kardashians after 14 years and 20 seasons of the popular reality show.

"I think we were talking about signing up for another couple of years with our network and suddenly just all came to the decision as a group that the whole family felt it was just time," Jenner admitted. "It just sort of came to us. We thought, 20 seasons, 14 years, hundreds of episodes, lots of spinoffs."

She added that it is "so weird" to fathom that Twitter just launched when the show premiered.

"There was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat," Jenner said. "There were no grandchildren, people weren’t married or divorced. It’s just so crazy that all of this has happened and to look back and think I have the most amazing home movies in the world."