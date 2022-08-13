Makeup Influencer Jaclyn Hill Reveals Ex-Husband Jon Hill Died in ‘Sudden Tragedy’

Jon Hill, musician and ex-husband of makeup influencer Jaclyn Hill, has died. He was 33.

"The Hill family request privacy during this overtly difficult time," the beauty star wrote in an Instagram Story Friday (Aug. 12). A follow-up Instagram Story featured a photo of Jon alongside a message from his family.

"It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill passed away on August 10, 2022," the note read. "We are all devastated by the sudden tragedy. The Hill family requests privacy during this overtly difficult time."

Jaclyn also shared a statement to her Instagram grid. See below:

Jon was prominently featured in Jaclyn's videos on her YouTube channel before their split. He also had a music career under the name The Jon Hill Project.

Two months before his passing, Jaclyn gave her followers an update on Jon, sharing she didn't want to share too much information out of respect for him and his family. However, she noted he had "not been doing well for a very long time."

"He hasn’t had a phone in months [and] no one has contact with him," she revealed at the time.

The former couple were married from 2009 to 2018. Both parties cited drug abuse as one of the factors in their divorce.

In May 2018, Jaclyn uploaded a video addressing their divorce and how hard the separation was for both of them.

"As a friend, like, we work so well. But as husband and wife and as partners in life, it's just ... it's not there. It does not work," she shared. "Sometimes you have to let people go, no matter how much you love them, or no matter how much you're just like. addicted to them, or how comfortable they are, you know. It's like sometimes you have to love yourself enough to let that go, even if it means you cry yourself to sleep for six months or a year."

In January 2019, Jon shared his journey with addiction in an interview with Billboard:

"During our third year of marriage, it got to a point where I was having seizures because I was on so much stuff. I started breaking out in hives. So it became noticeable that something was wrong. I had a terrible moment where I started taking Suboxone, which is what they give to heroin addicts. I took that too early — because there was so much other stuff in my system — and I went through this insanely precipitated withdrawal period by myself in the house. I tried calling 911 but I couldn’t. My brain just didn’t work. So that’s when I first went to rehab [in 2017], and [Jaclyn] thought everything was fine when I got back home. I thought I was doing it for her but halfway through, I thought, 'No dude, you’re doing this for yourself.'"

After Jon went to rehab and became sober, he claimed Jaclyn didn't want to be with him any longer.

"For some reason, I was thinking about how amazing it would be to enjoy Christmas with her while being clean," he continued. "She often said, 'You don’t love me because you never want to do things with me.' But it was because I kept having to hide [my addiction] from her all the time. So when I knew there was nothing to hide, I had everything to offer her. My selfishness was gone."