Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Oscars Slap on Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Rock joked, “Jada I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it.” He was referring to the blunt hairstyle Demi Moore sported while playing the role of Lieutenant Jordan O'Neil in Ridley Scott's 1997 film G.I. Jane.

The post consists of a solid-colored square with a short message in the center. “This is a season of healing,” she posted on Instagram, “and I’m here for it.”

Pinkett Smith's statement comes a day after Smith — who took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in King Richard following the confrontation with Rock — formally apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram.

"“okes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote in his post. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Rock decided not to press any charges following the altercation, and has yet to follow up with a statement of his own.