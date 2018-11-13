Jaden Smith Calls Tyler, the Creator His Boyfriend: ‘I Love Him’

Jaden Smith says rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator is his boyfriend.

The 20-year-old rapper and actor declared his love for Tyler, the Creator while performing Sunday at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles.

"I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so [expletive] much," Smith told the audience, according to Metro.

"I want to tell you guys something. I want to tell you -- Tyler doesn't want to say, but -- Tyler's my [expletive] boyfriend," he said. "Tyler, the Creator is my [expletive] boyfriend. It's true!"

Video from the concert shows Tyler, the Creator in the crowd at Smith's show. The rapper reacted to Smith's declaration by waving his finger no and then laughing.

Smith followed up in a tweet to fans early Monday morning.

"Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can't Deny It Now," he wrote.

Tyler, the Creator has yet to address Smith's claim.

