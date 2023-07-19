Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals She Auditioned for ‘Twilight’

We know that in another life, we could have seen some major stars in the Twilight series of film adaptations, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Dave Franco, Lucy Hale, and even Taylor Swift – but what about Jamie Lynn Spears?

In a new interview with Variety, the actor and little sister of pop legend Britney Spears revealed that she once read for Twilight and wasn't impressed because it was about vampires.

"I did read for Twilight. This was before vampires had really made their mark," she shared of her skepticism about the series.

She went on, "Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, 'Vampires? Are you kidding me?' I remember reading it and going, 'Who is going to watch these vampires?' Boy, was I wrong."

The Zoey 101 star was discussing her career after the hit Nickelodeon sitcom ended, which she said led her to want to try movies.

"I think when I wrapped Zoey, there were all these plans of things like, 'Let’s go do movies.' I was reading scripts for things I was excited about," she explained.

She added, "But like a lot of young girls, I thought I was in love. And there I am, pregnant at 16. I was so concerned about bringing another human being into this world, but I needed to figure out who I was. And the press wasn’t exactly very nice. I wanted to get as far away from it as I could. So I got a house in Mississippi. I put up a gate, put myself on a budget and said, 'I’m gonna raise my baby back here.'"

Spears took a break from acting and pursuing music after she got pregnant at 16 and began raising her now 14-year-old daughter, Maddie.

She returned to acting with Netflix's Sweet Magnolias, which also stars Joanna Garcia Swisher, in 2020.

Now, the film sequel to Zoey 101, aptly titled Zoey 102, is set to drop on Paramount+ on July 27.

"Zoey is near and dear to my heart because I had such a big part in creating her when I was younger and making her someone that I felt connected to. I always had this dream of being able to play her again as an adult — or just meet her as an adult," Spears said.

Meanwhile, when asked about her current relationship with her sister Britney after their public feud, she said, "I think right now I’m really just focused on me and what I’m doing. I’ve worked very hard to be able to be a part of shows like Sweet Magnolias. And then fighting hard to bring back a character from my childhood. That is all I can think about right now because my dreams are coming true."