Jamie Lynn Spears, singer-actress and sister to Britney Spears, says she now has a best-selling book with her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which released Jan. 18.



Jamie Lynn made the announcement on Instagram. "I can’t believe I’m officially a NATIONAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR!" she wrote.

"I have no words except how grateful I am that I was able share my story with y’all. This has been one of the most challenging and vulnerable things I have ever done and I just honestly can’t thank y’all enough for the support and kindness," she continued.

The memoir comes in the wake of Jamie Lynn's very public feud with Britney, who claims that Jamie Lynn both benefited from and did nothing to help her during her conservatorship battle.

Jamie Lynn's controversial tell-all book, which explores her relationship with her pop icon sister, may be a best-seller, but it has not been well-received by many fans who believe it's exploitative and questionably timed.

In a hilarious twist, the book has even turned up in some rather... pointed sections of various bookstores that sell it, including the true crime section.

But that's not the only shelf the book has popped up on.

A tweet from Twitter user @bryannspears (no relation) shows a photo of the memoir in Target, where it was placed in the fiction section. (Fiction is a literary form of short stories and novels that describe imaginary events and people, the keyword here being "imaginary.")

"'Fiction best sellers' I’m screaming," @bryannspears wrote in the viral tweet.

Naturally, the book's placement in the fiction section caught the attention of Britney's fans.

Do you think Jamie Lynn's book was placed on the wrong shelf by a disgruntled Britney fan? Or did an employee make a mistake?

