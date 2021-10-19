Charity Reportedly Declines Jamie Lynn Spears’ Planned Donation

Jamie Lynn Spears planned on donating proceeds from her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said to This Is My Brave. However, the mental health organization has formally turned down the future donation, seemingly citing controversy surrounding the younger Spears sister as a reason.

The actor and musician announced that she finished writing her memoir and revealed the cover art on Instagram in October. In the accompanying caption she announced plans to help support This Is My Brave.

"I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences," she explained.

After announcing her impending donation, the organization's account was riddled with complaints from advocates of the #FreeBritney movement. They pointed out that Britney Spears has seemingly implicated Jamie Lynn as well as the rest of her family in banking off her conservatorship struggles for years.

A post the organization shared celebrating World Mental Health Day in particular features many comments from fans calling out what some saw as hypocrisy for accepting a donation from the younger Spears.

"Your [sic] going to take money form [sic] a woman who helped keep her own sister a slave?" one user asked.

Subsequently, on Instagram This Is My Brave confirmed that they saw the outrage and publicly declined Spears' planned donation.

"We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended," a post they shared read. "We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book."

Check out the official response below:

A source told ET that Jamie was "extremely upset" about the decision.

They added that Jamie was concerned This Is My Brave's public denial will feed into the negative narrative surrounding her at the moment. “She was so excited to support them and their mission and was shocked to see them publicly decline her support after accepting it," they added.

Jamie's upcoming book has been riddled with controversy for quite some time. Britney fans had thoughts when its alleged original title — I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out — referenced a classic song in the pop icon's discography.

Britney — who has seemingly been feuding with her sister via captions on her Instagram post for quite some time — appeared to drag the upcoming memoir last week.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book," she wrote alongside a post of her in a bejeweled bodysuit. "But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!! Option #1 … 'S--t, I really don’t know' Option #2 … 'I really care what people think.'"