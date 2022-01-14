Britney Spears Calls Sister Jamie Lynn ‘Scum’ Following Accusation Pop Star Held Her in Room With Knife

Britney Spears sent a message to her little sister after Jamie Lynn accused her big sister of holding a knife at her.

On Friday (Jan. 14), the "Toxic" singer addressed a story Jamie Lynn told during a recent interview in which she claimed her older sister once held her captive in a room while brandishing a knife.

“Jamie Lynn… congrats babe. You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW," she began her message, which she posted to Twitter.

"I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut," the pop star continued.

She then requested that her little sister "please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books," referring to Jamie Lynn's upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said.

Britney continued: "NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone …. I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all !!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!! Congrats on introducing your older sister [to] the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win on that one, babe!!!!”

See her full message below:

On Wednesday (Jan. 12), Jamie Lynn Spears claimed in an interview with ABC News anchor Juju Chang that her sister once locked her in a room while holding a knife.

"First off, I think that experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important, but also it's important to remember I was a kid in that moment," Jamie Lynn told Juju.

'I was scared," the Zoey 101 star added. "That was a moment I had. I also was fearful to really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody, but I also was so upset that she didn't feel safe."

This isn't the first time Jamie Lynn has been in the news with a knife-related story.

In January 2015, security footage was released of a December 2014 incident in which Jamie Lynn ran into the kitchen of a restaurant to grab a knife, which she wielded amid a fight that had broken out at the eatery.