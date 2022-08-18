Why Taylor Swift’s Request to Be in the ‘Twilight’ Movies Was Denied

Taylor Swift really wanted to be in the Twilight film New Moon — and she almost was!

Chris Weitz, who directed the second film in the Twilight franchise, recently revealed the pop star personally asked for a role in the film. Unfortunately, her request was denied. Here's why...

Taylor Swift Wanted a Role in Twilight

Appearing on Ashley Greene's The Twilight Effect podcast, Chris Weitz explained:

"Taylor Swift was a huge Twi-hard. Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard. She will be someone at the cafeteria, or the diner or whatever, but she just wants to be in this movie.'"

However, Weitz denied her request.

"The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything," he shared, explaining he was worried her presence, even if brief, would overshadow the film.

Twilight Director Regrets Not Casting Taylor Swift

While Weitz ultimately stands by his decision, he also has some regrets.

"I kick myself for it," he admitted. "I was like, 'Wow, I could’ve been hanging out with Taylor Swift or we maybe could've been friends.' I sort of feel like I sort of cost myself a chance to hang out with Taylor Swift ... But sometimes you make decisions thinking, 'This is for the best of the film.'"

When it comes to how Swift may have reacted to losing out on a role in the film, Weitz speculated she "must have just been like, 'Who is this jerk?'"

Taylor Swift's Surprising Connection to Twilight

As of reporting, Swift hasn't responded to Weitz's comments. She also doesn't appear to have ever spoken publicly about her desire to be in the Twilight franchise.

Ironically, though, when New Moon came out in 2009, Swift was linked to Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who plays therianthrope Jacob Black in the series. The pair even starred together in the 2010 ensemble rom-com Valentine's Day.

The two Taylors called it quits in late 2009.