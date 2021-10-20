These Two ‘Twilight’ Stars Just Recreated the Film’s Iconic Baseball Scene

Almost thirteen years later, Alice and Emmett Cullen have made a return to the screen and it's a home run!

On Monday (Oct. 18), Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz reunited to create a sketch comedy video for social media star Matt Cutshall's "Emo's Not Dead" series.

"Blast from the past with @kellanlutz ... it made my heart jump being reunited with this one and having some fun with @arielle and @mattcutshall," Greene captioned an Instagram photo of the onscreen brother-sister duo.

Lutz shared another photo from the set and expressed the fun he had "bringing back some sparkling Twilight" magic with Greene.

Actress Nikki Reed, who portrayed Rosalie, Emmett's partner in the franchise also got in on the action. "Emmett you lucky dawg. I guess I’m down to share ... Love you two," Reed wrote.

The epic scene begins with Matt walking in on his girlfriend Arielle practicing a romantic scene with her acting partner, Derek. He questions if she actually loves him before immediately transitioning into his emo alter-ego. Derek questions if he's really a vampire since he transformed in an instant.

Lutz appears in a flash dressed as Emmett from Twilight's iconic family baseball game scene and says, "Hey, did you say vampire?" The video immediately transitions into the bluish-green tone that the film franchise is known for.

