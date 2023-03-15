Jason Derulo Tips Server Enough to Pay for College Semester

Jason Derulo's money "don't jiggle jiggle, it folds," and the pop star proved it when he left a whopping $5,000 tip to show his appreciation for a restaurant server in Nebraska.

Jordan Schaffer was working his typical Sunday shift at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha when Derulo entered with his family.

"I was told I had a party of 18 coming in. I was like, 'Oh, OK. Cool.' That's always fun to have," Schaffer told KETV News Watch 7, explaining his co-workers stepped in to help ensure the musician's experience was "as perfect as it could have been."

In a video shared on Schaffer's TikTok, at the end of his family's meal Derulo sits at his table and fills out a hefty tip on his $795 bill. As the server thanks him emotionally, Derulo gushes, "You guys were really awesome!"

Schaffer told KETV News Watch 7 that the scenario of seeing a celebrity leave a large tip is something he had only ever read about online.

"I couldn't believe it. Seeing $5,000 written out on a check, it was like, heart-stopping, you know? To see it happen to myself is bewildering," he told the news outlet.

Schaffer, who split the tip with a co-worker, said the money is a huge stress reliever for him and his family. The money is now helping cover tuition for an entire semester of college.

"Tuition was due last week, and I haven't been able to pay it. Getting that money took a lot of stress out of my life," Schaffer shared.