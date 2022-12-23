Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Are Officially Married!

Famed Twitch streamer Jenna Marbles has officially tied the knot with her longtime love Julien Solomita.

The pair announced the news via a post on Instagram. The post included several candid shots of the happy couple, including them with their dogs as well as shots of them getting ready for their wedding. One picture even shows Solomita in what appears to be Marbles' veil.

"Married otters <3," she captioned the series of pictures.

Fans Are So Happy for Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita!

Ever since the couple announced the news, fans have been congratulating them on social media, stating how happy they are for the newly married duo.

"IS THE EARTH HEALING?!" captioned one Twitter user.

"I’m so happy for them omg," said another.

"This has brought me enough dopamine to last for the next year," another user shared.

"I was so sure we wouldn’t see pics of Jenna from the wedding and I’ve never been happier to be wrong. I could cry," another captioned their post.

How Long Have Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Been Together?

Marbles and Solomita have been together a total of nine years. The couple first met back in 2013. According to Fandom, the pair met during Solomita's junior year in college when he was working at a bar on the weekends.

When Did Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita Get Engaged?

Marbles and Solomita first announced their engagement in April of last year. They made the news public during a Twitch stream, casually revealing to those watching.

"A little while ago—this is so weird—I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged," he said.

As for what made him decide to pop the question, "just woke up and wanted to be married to her."