An alleged stalker broke into the home of recently married YouTubers and internet personalities Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita.

"Today someone broke into our house. A woman, that we don't know, entered our home unannounced," Julien wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Story Jan. 2.

"I immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out. I called the police and she was apprehended and arrested," he continued, adding that himself, Jenna and their dogs are all safe following the incident.

Julien added that "while this person is a complete stranger to me, they have been harassing me at my home throughout the last 2 months."

Julien explained he initially wanted to keep the situation "offline" for "safety reasons" but decided to release a statement after he learned a media outlet was planning to share the story.

Read his full statement, below:

According to Page Six, the woman allegedly appeared at the newlyweds' home twice on Monday and was pepper sprayed both times.

The woman is reportedly recovering in the hospital and will allegedly be charged with felony stalking once released.

Fans reacted to the news via social media.

"Thats why we cant have #jennamarbles. Can't just leave it as internet fun, ya gotta make it personal... weirdos," one person tweeted.

"Y’all need to LEAVE jenna marbles alone. she and julien deserve their peace and here you go breaking into their house cause of your screwed up parasocial relationship bulls---," another person tweeted.

"WHO BROKE INTO JENNA MARBLES HOME ILL F---ING DESTROY YOU," someone else added.

Julien and Jenna had been dating since 2014 before they got married in December 2022.