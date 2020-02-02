JLo and Shakira’s 2020 Halftime Show: The Best Reactions

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show stage to perform an epic mashup of their greatest hits Sunday (Feb. 2).

Fans were amazed by Shakira's ability to play both the electric guitar (during "Empire") and drums (during JLo's "Let's Get Loud"), as well as her many fiercely choreographed dance breaks.

Social media blew up during JLo's "Born in the U.S.A." interlude with the female children's choir, which also included a sweet duet with her daughter, Emme.

Two of the surprise guests included Bad Bunny, who joined Shakira for "I Like It," and J Balvin, who teamed up with JLo on "Love Don't Cost a Thing" before transitioning to "On the Floor."

But fans were quick to question why Maluma didn't perform "Chantaje" with Shakira, since they recorded the song together. Instead, Shakira had Bad Bunny as her special guest, performing his song that she did not have a feature on. Viewers also wondered why Pitbull wasn't in attendance, since he previously worked with both of the superstars.

Other moments that caught viewers' attention? Shakira crowd surfed for an epic performance of "Hips Don't Lie" before JLo appeared on a pole to kick things off with "Jenny From the Block." During "Waiting for Tonight," Lopez performed some of her captivating pole dance moves that she learned from her role in the film Hustlers.

JLo and Shakira also performed a choreographed dance section to "Waka Waka," finishing their performance on a high note.

See all of the fan reactions, below.