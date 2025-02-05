‘Social Network’ Star Jesse Eisenberg Doesn’t Want to Be Associated With ‘Problematic’ Mark Zuckerberg

Jesse Eisenberg does not want to be associated with "problematic" Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Eisenberg famously brought Zuckerberg's life to the screen in the 2010 film The Social Network, which chronicled the invention of Facebook.

In an interview with BBC posted on Tuesday (Feb. 4), Eisenberg specifically stated he does not wish to be seen "as someone associated with someone like [Mark Zuckerberg]."

"It’s like this guy is... doing things that are problematic, taking away fact-checking," he told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"I haven't been, like, following his life trajectory, partly because I don't, you know, wanna think of myself as associated with somebody like that," Eisenberg explained.

"You know, it's not like I played a great golfer or something," he continued.

"[He's] taking away fact-checking and safety concerns, making people who are already threatened in this world more threatened," he said.

"I'm concerned as a person who reads the newspaper," Eisenberg elaborated.

"You know, I don't think about, 'Oh, I played the guy in the movie and therefore...' I'm a human being and you read these things and these people have billions upon billions of dollars. More money than any human person has ever amassed," he went on.

"What are they doing with it, you know? Oh, they're [using it] to curry favor with somebody who's preaching hateful things," he said.

"So to me, that's what I think of. But I think of that not as a person who played in a movie. I think of it as somebody who's married to a woman who teaches disability justice in New York and lives for her students are going to get a little harder," Eisenberg shared.

Last month, Meta announced via video on Facebook that they would be removing independent fact-checkers from their platforms and replacing them with X-style community notes.

Community notes mean providing context and accuracy to posts is left to users themselves, which can lead to more misinformation.