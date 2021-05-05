Why is #DeleteFacebook trending?

On Wednesday (May 5), the Facebook Oversight Board ruled that the social media giant was correct to suspend former President Donald Trump's Facebook account following his incitement of the January 6 riot on the Capitol. However, the board also announced that they do not plan to decide if the suspension will be indefinite, citing a lack of precedence.

The Facebook Oversight Board, which was funded by Facebook, is its own separate entity that is allowed to make its own decisions regarding the company. The board is comprised of 20 international members including human rights lawyers, journalists, activists and ex-government officials.

Although the board did initially have the power to make the final decision, the decision has been passed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zuckerberg is now in charge of determining how long Trump's suspension will last, or if Facebook will delete his account permanently. Zuckerberg has six months from today to make his final decision.

After the announcement on Wednesday, #DeleteFacebook began trending on social media. Some believe that the platform is censoring Trump's speech, while others believe that the company is not doing enough to combat Trump's harmful rhetoric and incitement of hate and violence.

So, if you're wondering, "How do I delete my Facebook account?" after this latest

controversy, here's how to do it...

If you're looking for a less permanent option where you can return at any time but remain hidden, you can deactivate your account by clicking "Settings & Privacy" in the upper right-hand corner of the home screen, and then just "Settings." In the left column, click on "Your Facebook Information," and then click on "Deactivation and Deletion." You can then select "Deactivate Account" and follow the prompts to confirm.

To permanently delete your account, visit the help document "Delete Account." Once you're ready, click the blue "Delete Account" button in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. The platform gives you the option to download all your information (photos, messages, statuses, etc.) prior to permanent deletion.