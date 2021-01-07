Mark Zuckerberg Extends Block on President Trump’s Facebook, Instagram Accounts ‘Indefinitely’

Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will extend the block on President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts after deeming the risks "too great" after yesterday's events on Capitol Hill.

Zuckerberg said Trump will be blocked from using Facebook and Instagram "indefinitely" and at least for the next two weeks "until a peaceful transition of power is complete."

Twitter put a temporary lock on President Trump's account on Wednesday after he "repeatedly posted false accusations about the integrity of the election."

There is no word from Twitter on whether or not they will extend their ban on the president's account.

Read Zuckerberg's full statement, below.