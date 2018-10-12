As Taylor Swift said, this is delicate, indeed. Though she and Joe Alwyn have been reportedly dating for some time, they still rarely acknowledge each other publicly, and now, Alwyn's starkly refused to answer any question about Swift during a British GQ interview.

During the chat, Alwyn made it clear that he doesn't plan to ever speak openly about his love life, particularly where it pertains to Swift.

“Someone’s private life is by definition private,” he said “No one is obliged to share their personal life.”

Still, Alwyn — perhaps mistakenly — let fans into his personal life in August, when he made his Instagram account public. Fans noticed a photo from May that featured Alwyn in front of a cactus in Arizona that he'd posted around the same time Swift had uploaded a nearly identical photo.

“I didn’t even think of that until I was in New York and someone else mentioned it,” he said. “It wasn’t purposeful at all!”

Alwyn (very vaguely) addressed his relationship with Swift for the first time in a September interview with British Vogue, The actor was asked what it's like to date someone who's so constantly thrust into the spotlight. He had this to say:

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things," he said. "I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people… but I really prefer to talk about work."