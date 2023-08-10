Joe Rogan Surprisingly Defends ‘Barbie’ Movie Against ‘Anti-Men’ Backlash

Joe Rogan is defending Barbie against critics who claim the film promotes an "anti-men" message.

While chatting with Post Malone during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host revealed he is "appalled" by the backlash Barbie: The Movie has received from some viewers.

"A lot of people are upset about the Barbie movie, and I left [the theater] perplexed," Rogan admitted.

"At the end of it, I was like, ‘How did people get outraged at that?' I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks,'" he explained.

Rogan questioned the people who are upset with the film, saying, "Are we [going to] do this thing where we put all men as men? It’s one category? We’re not going to judge people as individuals? Like, I don’t understand why people think that represents all men."

Rogan also praised both Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's performances in the film. They play Barbie and Ken, respectively.

Rogan's comments come after comedian Bill Maher criticized the film as "man-hating."

"OK, Barbie: I was hoping it wouldn’t be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie — alas, it was all three," Maher tweeted.

"What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it ... OR something that used to be true but no longer is, but certain people pretend it’s still true. Barbie is this kind of #ZombieLie," he continued.

Elsewhere in his Twitter tirade, Maher complained that the film does not accurately portray the corporate structure at the real-life Matte company.

"Of course, none of us can know exactly what others go through life, but I can see the world around me, and I can read data. The real Mattel board is a pretty close mirror of the country, where 45% of the 449 board seats filled last year in Fortune 500 companies were women. Truth is, I’m not the one who’s out of step — I’m living in the year we’re living in. Barbie is fun, I enjoyed it — but it IS a Zombie Lie," Maher wrote.