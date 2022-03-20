Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Defamation Trial Features Celebrity-Filled Witness List

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial will feature a slew of celebrity witnesses.

According to TMZ, the list of witnesses includes James Franco, Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and Ellen Barkin, among others.

Both Franco and Musk are on Heard's witness list, as Depp previously alleged she had affairs with both of them during their marriage. They are both reportedly going to appear virtually via video. Barkin is also reportedly on Heard's witness list along with representatives for Disney, Warner Bros, WME the ACLU and LAPD.

Bettany will be testifying on his friend and former co-star Depp's behalf. He was previously involved in Depp's U.K. libel case against a U.K. tabloid, when old text messages between the two were read out loud in court.

Celebrities will also be involved by way of correspondence they took part in with either Heard or Depp.

Conversations between Heard and Jason Momoa, director James Wan, director Zack Snyder and CAA chief Bryan Lourd will reportedly be included as evidence. Meanwhile, Depp will be presenting emails between him and J.K. Rowling; and Jack White.

The Pirates of the Caribbean and Aquaman stars are suing each other for defamation. The trial is set to begin on April 11 in Virginia with Judge Penney S. Azcarate presiding, listening to both claims at the same time.

In 2019, Depp launched a $50 million defamation suit following the publication of Heard's 2018 Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence. Though she did not name the alleged perpetrator, to readers, it was clear it was about Depp. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.