JoJo Siwa Addresses Backlash Against Kids Board Game That Includes Inappropriate Questions About Being Naked

JoJo Siwa addressed the social media backlash over inappropriate questions that were found in her officially licensed children's board game.

On Tuesday (January 5), the YouTube sensation posted a video statement to her social media accounts. The 17-year-old explained that she had no idea that the game featured such inappropriate questions, which were revealed by a concerned mom in a recent TikTok.

"Over the weekend, it has been brought to my attention by my fans and followers on TikTok that my name and my image have been used to promote this board game that has some really inappropriate content," she said. "Now, when companies make these games, they don't run every aspect by me, so I had no idea of the types of questions that were on these playing cards." Siwa said that she was "really, really, really upset" at how "gross" the questions were. She assured fans that she brought it to the attention of Nickelodeon, who helped create the game. The company will be pulling the game from shelves as soon as possible. "I hope you all know that I would've never ever ever approved or agreed to be associated with this game if I would've seen these cards before they started selling it," she added.

See her statement, below.

The questions featured in her game include queries such as, "Have you ever walked in on someone naked or had someone walk in on you?"

Parents have also taken issue with questions that ask "Have you ever stolen from a store?" and "Have you ever been arrested?"

The game is targeted at children ages 6 and up. Moms on social media began sharing question cards that they deemed inappropriate.

See the questionable cards, below.