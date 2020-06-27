Jojo Siwa Is No Longer a Blonde — See Her New Brunette Hair!

Jojo Siwa is no longer a blonde!

The 17-year-old YouTuber posted videos to her social media accounts on Friday (June 26) with the big reveal of her new brown locks.

The "Boomerang" singer shared a video of herself dancing to Miley Cyrus' "Can't Be Tamed" with her signature blonde ponytail, complete with her glittery bow. She then spun around to debut her new hairdo.

She's first seen with her freshly dyed hair in a bow and ponytail. In a rare appearance, she then took her hair down to show off her curly brown hair. In less than 24 hours, the video gained over 5 million views and 1.2 million likes.

"Wait for it," she captioned her Instagram video. Siwa used the viral TikTok trend and sound where a woman is telling her friend not to do something drastic and that it's "not worth it." The Dance Moms star then pops back into the frame with brown hair announcing that she "did it."

Earlier in the day, Siwa addressed allegations that one of her backup dancers was using blackface in her music video for "Nonstop." Siwa confirmed that her dancer had her face painted like a monkey to go along with her circus theme for the video.

Watch the videos, below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsjojosiwa/video/6842873097608121606?lang=en

https://www.tiktok.com/@itsjojosiwa/video/6843079900342029574?lang=en