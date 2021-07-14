JoJo Siwa Reveals Her ‘Gay Awakenings’

JoJo Siwa revealed the moment that she realized she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday (July 14), the Dance Moms alum spoke to Demi Lovato on their podcast 4D With Demi Lovato. Siwa came out six months ago in a viral TikTok where she sang Lady Gaga's "Born This Way." However, she discovered that she was gay before that.

“I’ve been figuring out my gay awakenings recently," Siwa told the fellow pop star. "I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them. But do you remember your dancer, her name is JoJo Gomez, and you did ‘Cool for the Summer’ together? I remember seeing that and just being a little too interested.”

On "Cool for the Summer," Lovato sings about being interested in a sexual relationship with a woman.

"When I did ‘Cool for the Summer,’ that song for me was my way of sharing with the world without confirming that I was bisexual," Lovato explained. "But like I said, I didn’t come out until 2017. But ‘Cool for the Summer’ was like 2014, 2015, and that to me, it was my way of saying, ‘I’m not ready to come out but…’"

Siwa continued her sentence, "I want to share this, but I don’t know how yet."

Siwa also revealed the "gay awakening" that her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, had. Prew made her self-discovery when she attended one of Lovato's concerts with her mother when she was 12 or 13.

"I always knew with me, but I always said I’m not going to do anything with it or be like, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m gay, but I’m not in love with a girl yet.’ I was like, ‘I’ll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I’m in love with and I’ll do something with it.’ And that happened."