‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Secretly Married His ‘Best Friend’

Surprise! Jonathan Van Ness is a married man.

On New Year's Eve (December 31), Van Ness shared a post via Instagram that detailed his year. The biggest revelation to fans was the fact that he secretly tied the knot.

"I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," he wrote alongside a slideshow of images. One of the photographs includes a photo of Van Ness and his partner on what appears to be their wedding day. His partner was identified as Mark Peacock.

See the post, below.

Van Ness' Queer Eye castmates were quick to share their congratulations. "Yay!! That was a hard secret to keep!! love you Mark and Johnny! ," Bobby Berk replied. "Yay! We can finally celebrate it publicly!! So happy for you!!!!!! One of the most beautiful couples in the world. Love you & Happy New year @jvn ❤️." Karamo Brown added.

Tan France chimed in, "Happy New Year, Jackaaay! I love you. Here’s hoping next year is so much better, and that we can finally celebrate your marriage ❤️." Meanwhile, Antoni Porowski was more shocked to learn about the new addition to his family. "Wait you got a dog?!?!?!" he joked.

Besides his wedding, Van Ness wrote about touring, becoming more politically active, working and adopting their "lovely Pablo dog."