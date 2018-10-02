Jordin Sparks Looks Back at 2014 Breakup With Jason Derulo

In 2018, Jordin Sparks is happily married and a mom to 4-month-old son Dana Jr., “D.J.” But why didn't she and Jason Derulo — who broke up in 2014 after three years together — last? She reflected on her former pop star romance during a recent interview with Us Weekly.

“You know, it’s crazy but you have to go through things so that you can appreciate when the right person comes along,” she told the site. “And what I feel for my husband [Dana Isaiah] is unlike anything that I’ve ever felt before. He represents safety and comfort and being home and I know that he loves everything about me.”

Derulo told Ryan Seacrest in 2014 that the “pressures of marriage” set his breakup with Sparks into motion. He also said to Power 105.1 the same year: "We had our problems in our relationship, you know what I'm saying? Every relationship has their ups and downs," Derulo explained. "When you start having more downs than ups, you have to take a look at your relationship and be like, 'Is this something that I'm supposed to be doing?'"

And Sparks' first public reaction to the breakup in 2014 included her insistence to Today's Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford: "I'm good, actually...I read this quote and it said, 'When something unexpected happens in your life, or you think something bad happens, just say 'Plot twist!' and move on.'"

And Sparks has clearly moved on — these days, her life is consumed by the responsibilities of motherhood

“It doesn’t matter how many books you read, how many Google articles you look up, you are never prepared,” she told Us. “And I wasn’t prepared the overwhelming emotional impact that it’s had.”