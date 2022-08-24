Joseph Quinn's Stranger Things character Eddie Munson has become a beloved fan favorite, even inspiring a song dedicated to him. Now, fans can hear Eddie's voice once more.

Quinn narrates the new three-minute trailer for the sequel to video game Lords of The Fallen using the metalhead character's American accent. The actor's narration was confirmed by PlayStation.

The game is a fantasy role-playing game reminiscent of a certain game Quinn's character Eddie loves, so naturally fans of Stranger Things are head over heels for the fitting surprise.

Watch the full trailer, below:

That immersive storytelling shines in the cinematic trailer, making Quinn a delightful choice to narrate in his Eddie accent.

For a fandom known for obsessively lamenting the loss of Eddie Munson after Stranger Things' most recent season, this gem has lit up the fandom with joy.

On Twitter, one fan wrote that they were "going to sleep tonight listening to the audio" of the trailer, while another replied that they had it "on repeat" at work.

Meanwhile, others simply noted that Quinn "ATE."

"Saw someone call it his Eddie Munson accent I lost it," another person tweeted.

"Imagine being the people who thought and executed hiring Joseph Quinn to narrate a Lord of the Rings video game trailer in his Eddie voice over," another fan wrote on Twitter. "I'm really slow clapping for a marketing team [right now]."

Developed for PlayStation 5, the game takes place over 1,000 years after the 2014 original game.

"The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor fans of the original title have always wanted. The game is significantly larger, with a vast, interconnected dual world split between the realms of the living and dead, that players can explore alone or with friends. It’s darker and more challenging, with faster soulslike combat, stronger thematic, richer narrative, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling," creative director Cezar Virtosu said in a statement.