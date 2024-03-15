Julie Andrews Has Unexpected Opinion About Third ‘Princess Diaries’ Film

Does Julie Andrews want to make a third Princess Diaries movie? Her thoughts about the film franchise's future may surprise fans.

When asked on Today about a potential third Princess Diaries movie, Andrews surprisingly shared that "sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone."

"It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, 'til it’s dead," she explained.

However, Andrews did say that she would "be very happy if we did do another one," even though she doesn't "expect to."

Andrews plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia, a fictional country invented for the series, in the 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

The movie franchise, which is based on a book series, also stars Anne Hathaway as Clarisse's granddaughter and heir to the throne, Mia Thermopolis.

In 2019, Hathaway spoke about the prospects of a third Princess Diaries installment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway told Cohen.

But three years later, in 2022 Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter that it was "too late" to do a third film since director Garry Marshall died in 2016.

"There was dialogue about it. Nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it’s been shelved now. I can’t be sure," Andrews told Today.

The Mary Poppins icon also said that it's likely Disney will make "another version" of The Princess Diaries someday, likely alluding to the company's string of remakes and reboots.

"I’m sure there will be another version on another day," Andrews shared.