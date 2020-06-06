Actor Justice Smith Comes Out as Queer While Voicing Support for Black Lives Matter

Actor Justice Smith came out as queer while sharing his support for Black, Queer and Trans Lives Matter.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star shared an Instagram post on Friday (June 5) where he revealed that he is dating fellow actor, Nicholas Ashe. The video shows Smith and Ashe peacefully protesting, along with a number of photos of the couple.

"[Nicholas] and I protested today in New Orleans," the 24-year-old Pokemon: Detective Pikachu actor began. "We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter.’"

"As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added," he continued.

Smith spoke about how important queer and trans inclusion is in the movement. "I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black," Smith added.

"If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black," he explained. McDade, a black trans man, was shot and killed by a Tallahassee police officer on May 27, just two days after George Floyd's murder. Police officials have not released bodycam footage or the name of the officer that shot him.

"There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove," Smith said before he called Ashe is "rock and guiding light" through everything.

"I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over," he concluded.

