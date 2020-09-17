Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper Debut Thematic ‘Holy’ Short Film: Watch the Video + Learn the Lyrics
Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper have teamed up for their heavenly collaboration with “Holy.”
The Biebs and the "Hot Shower" rapper released their new single and music video on Friday (September 18). The music video was described as a short film, and it did not disappoint. The description of the new "movie" reads, “The new era has begun for Justin Bieber with his first single HOLY featuring Chance the Rapper. So much more to come.”
Actors Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama co-starred in the video alongside Bieber and Chance. The video begins with Bieber working at an oil mill while his love interest (played by Destiny) works at a nursing home.
On a particularly terrible day, Bieber was fired from his job and his wife's favorite patient passed. Chance then comes in to sing a verse in a garden alongside Bieber. The couple returned home from their terrible workdays to discover that they have been evicted.
A soldier (portrayed by Valderrama), pulls over his car and invites them for a meal with his family. The video ends on a happy note with friends and family joined at the dinner table together.
Watch the music video, below.
Learn the full Justin Bieber and Chance The Rapper "HOLY" lyrics, below.
Verse 1: Justin Bieber
I hear a lot about sinners
Don't think that I'll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
'Cause the way the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it's making me say
Chorus:
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy, on God
Running to the altar like a track star
Can't wait another second
'Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Hold me feels so holy
Verse 2: Justin Bieber
I don't do well with drama
And no I can't stand it being fake (No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don't believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can't explain
Repeat Chorus
Bridge: Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper
They say we're too young
The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know
They say we're too young
The pimps and the players say "Don't go crushing"
Wise men say fools rush in, but I don't know
Verse 3: Chance the Rapper
The first step pleases the Father, might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water, I'm a believer
My heart is fleshy, life is short with temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don't see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, TWeen, Tween, Hesi' hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let's take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jet ski
I know the spots that go the best weed, we going next week
I wanna, I wanna honor you, bridegroom, I'm my father's child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father's proud
If you make it to the water, He'll part the clouds
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up
Formalize the union in communion, He can trust
I know I ain't leaving you like I know He ain't leaving us
I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us
Repeat Chorus