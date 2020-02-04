Justin Bieber Unveils ‘Changes’ Album Tracklist Via Instagram Filter
Justin Bieber unveiled his Changes album tracklisting in a unique and sneaky way.
Fans noticed a new Instagram filter on Tuesday (February 4) from the Biebs that featured a rolling list of song titles in a speech bubble. Included in the speech bubble were the previously released tracks "Yummy" and "Get Me" featuring Kehlani.
Sixteen of the tracks are new original songs while the seventeenth track is a remix of "Yummy" featuring Summer Walker. Fans can pre-order both the album and the Target exclusive special edition album, now.
Changes is set to release on Valentine's Day (February 14). The record will feature collaborations with Post Malone, Travis Scott, Lil Dicky, Clever, Quavo and Kehlani.
This spring, the 25-year-old will embark on his North American Changes Tour which will kick off in May and go through August. Kehlani and Jayden Smith will act as support for the tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 14 at noon local time.
See the Changes tracklisting and filter, below.
CHANGES Tracklist:
All Around Me
Habitual
Come Around Me
Intentions (ft. Quavo)
Yummy
Available
Forever (ft. Post Malone & Clever)
Running Over (ft. Lil Dicky)
Take It Out On Me
Second Emotion (ft. Travis Scott)
Get Me (ft. Kehlani)
ETA
Changes
Confirmation
That’s What Love Is
At Least For Now
Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)
