Justin Bieber Visibly Upset Amid Selena Gomez Hospitalization (PHOTO)

According to TMZ, Bieber attended church as usual Wednesday night, but was visibly distressed (you can see him here), and didn't have the company he typically does.

"Justin's been attending church with new wife Hailey Baldwin -- just as he did when he was dating Selena -- but Wednesday, the Biebs was flying solo and he needed to be comforted by friends as he was leaving," the site reports. "It's interesting ... Justin and Hailey typically do their own thing coming in and out of services, but last night he was surrounded by his church buddies. Justin, messy hair and all, clearly looks like he could use the support."

According to Entertainment Weekly, Gomez was hospitalized after enduring tremendous stress over the state of her medical condition, which includes a battle with lupus.

"Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant ... After further monitoring it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility," a source told the site.

More, it's the third time Gomez has sought treatment in recent weeks.