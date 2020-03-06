Justin Bieber joked that he and Hailey Baldwin are in an "arranged marriage."

During a new interview on Ellen Friday (March 6), the Changes hitmaker told guest host Demi Lovato about being set up with his wife after her dad Stephen Baldwin dragged her to the Today studio years ago.

"I'm pretty sure she didn't want to be there," Bieber explained, referring to their now-infamous first encounter on the morning show. "Her dad dragged her out of bed in the morning and basically was like, ‘You know...' I think, because she was raised Christian, and I think she... they found out that, like, I think it was an arranged marriage, I'm pretty sure. Looking back now, I'm like, It was definitely an arranged marriage. Like, they set this whole thing up."

It was on Ellen DeGeneres' couch that the "Yummy" singer had the revelation.

He continued, "No, but um, since, like you know, she was raised Christian and she's like, ‘Oh, I wanna, you know, introduce you Justin and his mom, you know, they have similar values and believe the same thing. We think you guys would be good friends... It was definitely an arranged marriage now that I'm thinking about it. Goodness gracious!"

"Well, Mom, Dad, if you're listening. It's time, because I'm 27... arrange it up," Lovato later joked.

Watch a clip from Justin Bieber's Ellen interview, below: