Justin Bieber's former vacation home in Hawaii has beautiful views of the ocean as well as a 240-foot waterfall. It's where TV shows such as Love Island and Ex on the Beach were filmed, and it's currently for sale.

This Hawaii home is in a secluded location on the Big Island's northeastern shore and even has its own name, Waterfalling Estate. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, it's one of the most photographed and celebrity-popular homes.

Thie massive house features five bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a helipad, sports stadium and pool with a two-story slide. Bieber rented the home for two weeks in 2016 for $10,000 per night, making headlines as his entourage included six bikini-clad models.

In addition to being featured on Love Island and Ex on the Beach, the Hawaii mansion was also a finalist for HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt.

