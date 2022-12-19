Justin Bieber Says He Didn’t Approve H&M Merch Line, Warns Fans Not to Buy

Justin Bieber is slamming popular retailer H&M for selling merch he allegedly didn't approve.

On Monday (Dec. 19), Bieber posted Instagram Stories calling out the store for their Justice-themed merchandise line.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M ... all without my permission and approval. SMH I WOULDN'T BUY IT IF I WERE YOU," he wrote in the first Story.

"The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDN'T APPROVE IT DON'T BUY IT," he continued in another Story.

The merch in question includes a tote bag featuring Bieber's image, shirts quoting the lyrics from his song "Ghost" from his Justice album and shirts with his photo on them.

Some of the products closely resemble styles currently sold on his own web store.

"When everyone finds out I didn't approve any of this merch smh," Bieber also commented on a fan account on Instagram.

H&M has previously carried lines of merch related to both Bieber's Purpose and Changes albums.

Fans immediately came to the singer's defends on social media.

"OMG?? Right when I was gonna click on checkout," one fan wrote on Twitter.



"Wow my respect for him went up. Good to know that’s not his taste," another fan tweeted.

"Justin not letting us wear anything ugly unless it’s from him directly... he loves us so bad," another person joked.

Other fans claimed the line was already nearly sold out.

However, many were amused, given the line's similarities to the merch featured on Bieber's official store.

"Justin trashing h&m merch when his official ones are literally the same lmao i can’t with this man," someone wrote on Twitter.

Others brought up the Justice tour dates that were canceled and postponed this year.

"He raging on stories bout that h&m merch but yet ain’t said s--- bout tour…" one person noted.

Bieber's Instagram Stories even made their way onto @theshaderoom, where someone joked in the comments, "I was just cracking up last week how I had the H&M JB TOUR merch and there was no tour."

It's unclear how much control Bieber has over his own merchandise, but he does run a fashion line called Drew House that is loved by celebrities and influencers alike.