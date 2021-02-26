Justin Bieber Knows He Can’t Solve Injustice With His New Album, But He Wants to Try

Justin Bieber's upcoming album, Justice, will tackle the topic of injustice.

On Friday (Feb. 26), the "Yummy" hit-maker announced his sixth studio album via Twitter. Along with debuting the album cover, which features Bieber in a tunnel holding his head, he also wrote a Twitter thread about the injustice people face in the world today.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity," he began. "In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone."

Bieber added that people are left feeling helpless when they are suffering and dealing with pain or injustice. "Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone," he continued. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

Although some of his new music will be inspired by current events, Bieber understands that he can not solve the major problem of injustice solely through music. "But I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

"This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal," he concluded.

The record will include Bieber's previously released singles, "Anyone," "Lonely" and "Holy." Fans can now pre-save and pre-order the album, which is due out March 19.