This Is Why Justin Bieber Has Been Vague About His Mental Health Struggles

Justin Bieber has always been candid about his mental health struggles, but after receiving immense backlash for revealing he had an Adderall prescription in a 2016 GQ interview the pop star has been a little more cautious about how much information he divulges to the public.

“A couple of years ago, Justin publicly talked about the medication he was on, and there was backlash,” a source close to Bieber told PEOPLE. “Everybody has an opinion about mental issues and medication, and he was condemned for doing what he thought was right with the help of his doctors. You should have seen some of the tweets that were directed at him, and the messages he got.”

While the "Sorry" singer still talks openly about his struggles, his messages are a little more vague. “He hasn’t recently gone into the specifics of what’s going on with him, because he’s in a no-win situation,” the source explained.

Bieber has most recently been battling depression, which caused him and his wife Hailey Baldwin to put a hold on their formal wedding celebration, but he's on a healthy road. “For the first time in a long time, he is really addressing the things he needs to address,” the source said. “And just because he’s not standing on the mountaintop saying, ‘I take this specific medication’ doesn’t mean that he isn’t thoughtfully figuring things out.”