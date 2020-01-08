Justin Bieber Addresses Lyme Disease and Mono Diagnosis: It Affected My ‘Skin, Brain, Overall Health’

Justin Bieber revealed that he has been suffering from Lyme disease and chronic Mono.

The 25-year-old posted a screenshot of a TMZ article that revealed his diagnosis on his Instagram. "While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s--t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health," the singer announced.

The "Yummy" singer explained that his medical struggles will be showcased in his upcoming YouTube documentary series that will debut on January 27. "You can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING," he continued. "It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever."

Last year, Bieber was photographed by paparazzi leaving a medical center in Beverly Hills with an IV in his arm which fans speculated was for a vitamin drip, when in reality it was for treatment for his ailment.

Read his Instagram post, below.