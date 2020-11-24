Justin Bieber Thinks It’s ‘Strange’ He Wasn’t Nominated in the 2021 GRAMMYs R&B Category

Justin Bieber is a little perplexed by his 2021 GRAMMY nominations.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday (November 24) to share his frustration about the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album nominations he received from the Recording Academy earlier today.

"I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me," the "Yummy" singer admitted in a Notes App screenshot posted to Instagram.

Bieber continued, "I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!"

The Biebs clarified that while he "absolutely loves" pop music and is honored to be nominated, his Changes album was not meant to fall into that genre.

“Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em,” he captioned the post. “Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any nom.”

The singer has been nominated for ten Grammys over the years, winning his first and only award in 2016 with his track “Where Are U Now,” for Best Dance Recording. His other past nominations include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Despacito,” Best Pop Vocal Album for My World 2.0 and Best New Artist.