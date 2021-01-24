Justin Bieber Reflects on DUI Arrest From Seven Years Ago

In a new Instagram post, Justin Bieber reflected on his DUI from arrest seven years ago.

On Saturday (January 23), the "Yummy" singer shared a photo of his prior arrest on Instagram. In the photo, a young Bieber can be seen hiding from the paparazzi while being escorted into a police station in handcuffs.

"7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour," he captioned the photo. "Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God."

He added, "I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami."

Bieber also explained his current relationship with God, crediting how far he has come to finding his faith.

"All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something... God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to ‘let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today' let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be."

He finished his post by giving a shout-out to his fans: "LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

Bieber's famous friends shared their support for him in the comments section. His wife, Hailey Bieber commented a single heart emoji while Kevin Hart added his own supportive emojis. His manager, Scooter Braun, wrote, "Proud of you." Tom Brady added, "We live and learn."

Bieber was arrested for DUI and drag racing in Miami Beach on January 23, 2014. Seven months later, he accepted a plea deal to avoid time in jail. He was ordered to complete twelve hours of anger management, pay court fees and donate $50,000 to charity.