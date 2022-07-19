Justin Bieber Resumes Justice World Tour Later This Month Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is getting ready to head back out on his Justice World Tour.

The singer was forced to postpone several dates in June following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis. The illness stemmed from a damaged nerve in his ear.

A few days after the announcement, Bieber officially postponed the remainder of his U.S. concert dates.

The "Peaches" star announced his upcoming dates will resume as scheduled July 31 via a statement shared on the Justice World Tour Instagram account. The first date is a performance at the Lucca Festival in Italy.

"Justin will set off across a run of European festivals and continue on his international world tour performances in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia & New Zealand then back to Europe in 2023," the statement reads.

New dates have yet to be announced for his postponed shows from June and July. However, they "will be announced soon."

Check out the full statement below:

On Monday (July 18), Usher provided an update about Bieber's health during an interview with Extra. The "Yeah!" hit-maker confirmed his former protégé is "doing great." He added that they recently hung out together.

On Twitter, fans celebrated Bieber's happy concert news. #BieberIsBack trended on the platform.

"Happy to see him well [and] can't wait to see him on stage," one fan enthused.

Check out more tweets from the hashtag, below:

After kicking things off in Italy, Bieber will take the tour to Denmark Aug. 3 and continue on from there.

Get tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour here.

See Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour Dates Below

July 31 — Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Festival

August 3 — Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest

August 5 — Malmo, Sweden @ Bigslap Xl

August 7 — Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Summertime

August 9 –Helsinki, Finland @ Kaisaniemen Park

Sept. 4 — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

Sept. 7 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Sept. 10 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Único de La Plata

Sept. 28 — Cape Town, South Africa @ Cape Town Stadium

Oct. 1 — Johannesburg, South Africa @ Johannesburg FNB Stadium

Oct. 13 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ HaYarkon Park

Nov. 22 — Perth, Australia @ HBF Park

Nov. 26 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 30 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Football Stadium

Dec. 3 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Dec. 7 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt Smart Stadium

Jan. 13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Jan. 16 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Jan. 18 — Zürich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

Jan. 21 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

Jan. 23 — Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

Jan. 25 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Jan. 27 & 28 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

Jan. 31 — Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS Arena

Feb. 2 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

Feb. 4 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Feb. 8 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Feb. 11 — Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live

Feb. 13 & 14 — London, UK @ The O2

Feb. 22 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

Feb. 25 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Feb. 26 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena

March 6 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena

March 9 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

March 11 — Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

March 12 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

March 15 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

March 20 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

March 24 — Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 — Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena