Justin Bieber Featured on Sage the Gemini Single ‘Gas Pedal’

Justin Bieber drops a verse and a chorus on the remix of Sage the Gemini's single 'Gas Pedal.' That's a big score for the rising Nor Cal hip-hopper, and The Biebs exudes confidence during his parts. IamSu is also featured on this version.

The song reminds us a bit of Far East Movement's 'Like a G6.' Hear it? Listen close and there is a bit of a similar vibe.

Despite an accelerant title, 'Gas Pedal' is more of a leaned back track. It's also super catchy and it's got an A-list guest in the form of Da Biebz.