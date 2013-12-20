Justin Bieber Featured on Sage the Gemini Single ‘Gas Pedal’
Justin Bieber drops a verse and a chorus on the remix of Sage the Gemini's single 'Gas Pedal.' That's a big score for the rising Nor Cal hip-hopper, and The Biebs exudes confidence during his parts. IamSu is also featured on this version.
The song reminds us a bit of Far East Movement's 'Like a G6.' Hear it? Listen close and there is a bit of a similar vibe.
Despite an accelerant title, 'Gas Pedal' is more of a leaned back track. It's also super catchy and it's got an A-list guest in the form of Da Biebz.
The Biebs has the perfect voice for urban jams such as this. It's like when that pop siren Mariah Carey started incorporating more hip-hop elements into her music. The Biebs can straddle both genres as he graduates from teen pop and this track is proof of that.