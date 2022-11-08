Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Was so ‘Scared to Death’ of Her He Avoided Her at All Costs

If there's one thing Justin Bieber's scared of, it's not glass doors or Selena Gomez fans, it's Judge Judy.

Judge Judy, a.k.a. Judy Sheindlin, told Access Hollywood that the two used to be neighbors and Bieber was apparently "scared to death" of her, according to People.

"There was a period of time before he grew up — when he was foolish, and doing foolish things," she explained, "I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me."

Sheindlin was referring to when Bieber was known for a series of messy mistakes during a phase fans call his "Bizzle" era, including the much-discussed peeing in a mop bucket incident, the time he and some friends egged someone's house, and his on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez.

The 80-year-old TV judge did indeed comment on Bieber's 2014 Miami DUI arrest at the time, saying, "Being a celebrity is a gift. You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."

She added, "I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."

Although Bieber faced some bumps in the road while growing up, Judge Judy was thankfully wrong about his fate, since he turned things around and remained a household name for subsequent releases like "Love Yourself," "Intentions," and most recently, "Ghost."

The singer also discussed his struggles with addiction and mental health in the 2020 YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

The series also addressed his battle with Lyme disease, his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, and the recording of his album Changes.

He's since released another album, Justice, in 2021, which he toured in 2022 before canceling the remaining dates to focus on his health.