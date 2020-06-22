Justin Bieber Addresses Sexual Assault Allegations, Says He Is Taking ‘Legal Action’

An anonymous woman claimed Justin Bieber sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas in 2014. However, the "Sorry" singer said he was never there, calling the accusations "factually impossible" and threatening to take legal action against her.

Bieber responded to the allegations on Twitter Sunday night (June 21), posting a series of photos, news links and email receipts he claims prove he was with then-girlfriend Selena Gomez on the night in question.

"I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight." he wrote. "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement."

"In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four Seasons hotel," Bieber continued. "I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

"As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at SXSW where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs," he explained. "What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then [girlfriend] Selena Gomez."

He then shared news articles and photos from the night, which he says helps prove his innocence.

"However, I never stayed at the Four Seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night, not the hotel," Bieber wrote.

"Furthermore, I stayed with Selena and our friends at an Airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta, and not the Four Seasons, was messed up," he tweeted. "Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th."

"We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on the property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th," Bieber added, welcoming "all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

The 26-year-old pop star also posted an email confirming his Airbnb and Westin hotel reservation before revealing he used the name "Mike Lowery" as a decoy name.

"Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with Twitter and [the] authorities to take legal action," Bieber concluded.