Justin Bieber Checks in From Therapy: ‘It’s Cool to Have a Healthy Mind’

Justin Bieber showed his fans how "cool" it is to prioritize your mental health.

The "Sorry" singer, who's been candid about his struggles in the last few months, has opened up yet again about his journey by sharing a photo of himself from a recent therapy session. "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions," he wrote alongside a selfie posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 3).

The pic sees JB sitting in what appears to be therapist's office.

Justin Bieber, Instagram Story

In February, it was reported that the singer was seeking treatment for his depression. Weeks later, he took to social media to ask his fans to pray for him. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird," he wrote. "I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me."

Bieber also revealed why he hasn't released new music lately, admitting that his main focus right now is to repair "some of the deep-rooted issues" he has. However, he promised a "kick-ass album" is coming "ASAP."