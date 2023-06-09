Justin Bieber’s Dad Excuses Homophobic Tweet Using Classic Gay Family Member Excuse

Justin Bieber's dad, Jeremy, has offered some nonsensical insight into his homophobic tweet from earlier this week.

Earlier in the week, Jeremy Bieber posted a problematic meme that read, "Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

Now, he claims that his tweet, which was posted during Pride Month, was not "hateful or homophobic."

"My post was to acknowledge families, that's it! And before you say I abandoned my son, move on! That's an old narrative pushed! It's ridiculous and didn't happen. Now my delivery may have been poor but it was not to be hateful or homophobic," Jeremy tweeted.

Jeremy also used the oldest excuse in the book — revealing that his brother is gay — in an effort to absolve himself from responsibility.

"My brother is gay and I adore him. Love whomever you want ... that’s your business not 'mine,'" he tweeted.

Jeremy then doubled down on his problematic stance by claiming the LGBTQ+ community is "hostile" and attempting to take over the U.S. school system.

"My problem is the hostile takeover of our cities and schools by LGBTQ ... this is the concern of many. There is a place for everyone, and everyone’s opinion! That does not equal hate!" Jeremy wrote.

Jeremy got immediate backlash after posting his initial anti-LGBTQ+ tweet on June 7.

"Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters," he tweeted after receiving criticism.

Many called Jeremy "a leech" and "a deadbeat" for allegedly not being present in Justin's life, while others claimed he exploited his son for fame and money.