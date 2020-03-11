Justin Timberlake Recalls the Time He and Joey Fatone Broke Into Alcatraz

Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone broke into Alcatraz together.

While most people try to break out of prison, the *NSYNC members broke into the prison during the 1990s at the height of their boyband career.

The "The Other Side" singer visited Ellen DeGeneres on her Wednesday (March 11) episode to promote his voiceover and music work on the upcoming Trolls World Tour film. It was there that he shared that he "accidentally broke into Alcatraz one time."

The boyband was filming their "This I Promise You" music video near the San Fransisco Bay, which was across from the prison museum.

"At that time, I was watching The Untouchables over and over again, and I was obsessed with the fact that Al Capone was... that they put him in Alcatraz," the 39-year-old explained. "I said, 'Who wants to go see Alcatraz with me?' and Joey, who's usually game for anything, he was like, 'I'll go with you.'"

Timberlake and Fatone took pictures with local firefighters who then took them on a boat ride to the historic prison. Once arriving, they realized they needed tickets to tour the grounds, they "pretended" that people behind them in line had their passes.

"We ended up sort like, sneaking in and getting the earphone and weaving our way into one of the tour groups," he reacalled. Once arriving in Al Capone's prison cell, the boys got a tap on the shoulder and were told to come with them.

"And I was like, 'Joe, we're gonna go down in history as the dumbest people ever. We got caught breaking into a prison,'" he laughed.

In the end, they got away with a warning and ended up having to pay for the tour tickets.

Watch the interview, below.