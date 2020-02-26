Justin Timberlake Teams Up With SZA for ‘The Other Side': Watch

Justin Timberlake is back with a new single featuring SZA.

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), the duo released "The Other Side" along with an epic, futuristic music video reminiscent of late '90s and Y2K-era R&B.

“I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin,” SZA said of the collaboration in a press release. “The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video. I can’t wait for people to check it out.”

“It has been such a fun process writing and executive producing for this project,” Timberlake added. “Being able to bring together different creatives from various disciplines and genres has been the most rewarding part. Creating something that serves the movie while still being able to exist apart from it has been a fun challenge that was made even more exciting by working with the other amazing artists that helped us put this together.”

Watch "The Other Side," below:

The 39-year-old former NSYNC star wrote the track alongside Ludwig Göransson, Max Martin, Sarah Aarons and Solana Rowe (SZA). The track was produced by Timberlake and Göransson for the upcoming Trolls World Tour film.

The "Mirrors" singer is also the executive producer of the soundtrack with Göransson. Timberlake will perform on seven other songs on the album.

In 2016, Timberlake released the hit single "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from the first Trolls movie. The track went 4x Platinum and was the No. 1 best selling song of the year.

Other artists featured on the upcoming Trolls World Tour album include Kelly Clarkson, Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige, Anna Kendrick, George Clinton, Dierks Bentley and Anthony Ramos.

The Trolls World Tour soundtrack releases on March 13. The film hits theaters on April 17.

Check out the complete Trolls World Tour (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) track list, below:

1. The Other Side – SZA & Justin Timberlake

2. Trolls Wanna Have Good Times – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ester Dean, Icona Pop, Kenan Thompson & the Pop Trolls

3. Don’t Slack – Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake

4. It’s All Love – Anderson .Paak, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

5. Just Sing – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak & Kenan Thompson

6. One More Time – Anthony Ramos

7. Atomic Dog World Tour Remix – George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Anderson .Paak & Mary J. Blige

8. Rainbows, Unicorns, Everything Nice – Walt Dohrn & Joseph Shirley

9. Rock N Roll Rules – HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

10. Leaving Lonesome Flats – Dierks Bentley

11. Born to Die – Kelly Clarkson

12. Trolls 2 Many Hits Mashup – Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Icona Pop & the Pop Trolls

13. Barracuda – Rachel Bloom

14. Yodel Beat – Ludwig Göransson

15. Crazy Train – Rachel Bloom

16. I Fall to Pieces – Sam Rockwell

17. Perfect for Me – Justin Timberlake

18. Rock You Like a Hurricane – Rachel Bloom

19. It’s All Love (History of Funk) – Anderson .Paak, Mary J. Blige & George Clinton

20. Just Sing (Trolls World Tour) – Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak, Rachel Bloom, Kenan Thompson, Anthony Ramos, Red Velvet, Icona Pop & Sam Rockwell